Nancy Millner Cox


08/17/1934 - 02/22/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Millner Cox Obituary
Nancy was born on August 17, 1934 and passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019.

Nancy was a resident of Ebony, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Prospect United Methodist Church, Ebony with interment in Prospect Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Prospect United Methodist ,P.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Feb. 23, 2019
