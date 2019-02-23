|
|
Nancy was born on August 17, 1934 and passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019.
Nancy was a resident of Ebony, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Prospect United Methodist Church, Ebony with interment in Prospect Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Prospect United Methodist ,P.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Feb. 23, 2019