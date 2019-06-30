|
|
Nancy was born on January 4, 1936 and passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Nancy was a resident of Prince George, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, N. Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4335 Cox Rd., Glen Allen, VA.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on June 30, 2019