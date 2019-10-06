|
Nancy was born on August 3, 1955 and passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
She graduated from J.R. Tucker High School, Henrico County, VA in 1973, and her occupations included Administrative Assistant, Executive Administrative Assistant, Legal Secretary, and Paralegal.
The family will receive guests for visitation at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd. Mechanicsville, VA on Monday, October 7 from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm. Funeral services will be conducted at Sharon Baptist Church, 901 Sharon Rd. King William,VA on Tuesday, October 8 at 11am, with Rev. William Palmer officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery, and all are invited to celebrate Nancy's life in the Church Fellowship Hall following these services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sharon Baptist Church General Fund or The Lung Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Oct. 6, 2019