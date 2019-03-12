|
|
Nathalie passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Nathalie was a resident of Colonial Heights, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Mausoleum of Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Virginia 23831 with the Reverend Dr. Andrew Brockelman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakewood Manor Retirement Benevolence Fund, 1900 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond, Virginia 23238.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 12, 2019