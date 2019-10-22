Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Resources
More Obituaries for Nekole Dressler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nekole Lyn Dressler


10/26/1975 - 10/20/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nekole Lyn Dressler Obituary
Nekole was born on October 26, 1975 and passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now