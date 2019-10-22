|
Nekole was born on October 26, 1975 and passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 22, 2019