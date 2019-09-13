|
|
Nellena was born on October 17, 1933 and passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019.
Nellena B. Thomas - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Nellena B. Thomas Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Nellena B. Thomas Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-09-13T11:45:27-04:00 In Loving Memory Nellena B. Thomas October 17, 1933 - September 13, 2019 Nellena B. Thomas, 85, of Richmond passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Sept. 13, 2019