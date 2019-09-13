Home

Nellena B. Thomas


10/17/1933 - 09/13/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nellena was born on October 17, 1933 and passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019.

Nellena B. Thomas, 85, of Richmond passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Sept. 13, 2019
