Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Newman


02/29/1932 - 02/21/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nellie Newman Obituary
Nellie was born on February 29, 1932 and passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Nellie was a resident of Colonial Heights, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with the Reverend Terri Mason officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the funeral home.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3120 Woodlawn Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now