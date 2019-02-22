|
|
Nellie was born on February 29, 1932 and passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Nellie was a resident of Colonial Heights, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with the Reverend Terri Mason officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3120 Woodlawn Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Feb. 22, 2019