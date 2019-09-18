|
Nicholas was born on October 9, 1944 and passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.
Nicholas Anthony Kastellos, 74, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Sept. 18, 2019