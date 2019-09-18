Home

Nicholas Anthony Kastellos


Nicholas Anthony Kastellos Obituary
Nicholas was born on October 9, 1944 and passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.

Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Sept. 18, 2019
