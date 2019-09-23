|
|
Nichole was born on May 29, 1987 and passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Nichole received her Bachelor's Degree in social work from Bringham Young University and received her Master's Degree in special education and teaching from the University of Texas at Austin.
A service will be held, 12:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Rd. Chester, VA 23831. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 23, 2019