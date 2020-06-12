Nickie Demet

On June 9th, 2020, Nickie Lenox Demet passed away surrounded by her family in Marietta, GA. She was born on May 18th, 1935 to Petrula and Arthur Lenox in Chicago, Ill. She embodied love, strength and selflessness. Nickie was a loving wife, devoted mother and doting grandmother and great grandmother. She met the love of her life, James Demet, while visiting Athens, Greece. They were happily married until Jim passed in 2008. Nicki and James worked as business partners managing their real estate properties. She was a leader, member and supporter of St Elpis Greek Orthodox Church in Hopewell, VA and served as President for the "Daughters of Penelope". Nickie is survived by her daughter Leia Demet King and husband Bryan; her two sons, Socrates Demet and wife Kimberly along with her son William Demet.Nickie has eight grandchildren including James Flaherty, Kristina Millar, Rebekah Brooks, Demetrius Demet, William Demet, Jr., Olivia Demet, Bo King and Madison Viverios. Four great grandchildren Bridger and Finn Brooks, Nathan Millar, Amise Flaherty and due in August, Rowan Brooks. Due to Covid-19 and the mandated government regulations, Family members will be attending a Viewing/Memorial Service at Memorial Funeral Home before the scheduled Funeral services which will be conducted Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. being held at Appomattox Cemetery in Hopewell, VA.



