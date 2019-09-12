Home

Sacred Heart Cathedral
887 Patricia Blvd
Prince George, BC V2L 3V5
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church of the Sacred Heart
9300 Community Lane
S. Prince George, VA
Wake
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Church of the Sacred Heart
9300 Community Lane
S. Prince George, VA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Sacred Heart
9300 Community Lane
S. Prince George, VA
Nino Ingargiola Obituary
Nino was born on November 19, 1939 and passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at Church of the Sacred Heart, 9300 Community Lane, S. Prince George, VA 23805. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, VA. The family will receive friends at the church from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday followed by a Christian Wake at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington's Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Salado, TX 76571.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 12, 2019
