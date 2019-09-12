|
Nino was born on November 19, 1939 and passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at Church of the Sacred Heart, 9300 Community Lane, S. Prince George, VA 23805. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, VA. The family will receive friends at the church from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday followed by a Christian Wake at 7:00 p.m. SEP 15. 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM (EDT) Church of the Sacred Heart Parish 9300 Community Lane S. Prince George, VA, 23805 Christian Wake Service SEP 15. 7:00 PM (EDT) Church of the Sacred Heart Parish 9300 Community Lane S. Prince George, VA, 23805 Christian Wake Service begins. Mass of Christian Burial SEP 16. 11:00 AM (EDT) Church of the Sacred Heart Parish 9300 Community Lane S. Prince George, VA, 23805 Mass of Christian Burial begins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington's Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Salado, TX 76571.
