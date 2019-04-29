|
Noah was born on September 5, 2016 and passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Noah was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
The families will receive relatives and friends for a viewing (9:00 AM) followed by a memorial service (10:00 AM) at Bliley's Funeral Home on Staples Mills Road. Interment to follow immediately at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Henrico County. Repass hosted by the Franklin family will follow immediately after the burial. A service in Uganda will be held concurrently (4:00 PM) at St. Nuuwa Serwanga, Church of Uganda, Wampeewo on Gayaza Road. The Families Will Receive Relatives and Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 A Service in Uganda will be held Concurrently St. Nuuwa Serwanga, Church of Uganda Wampeewo on Gayaza Road.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 29, 2019