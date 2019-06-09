Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Noel Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel Armstrong

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Noel Armstrong Obituary
Noel passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Noel was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

He graduated from Canterbury School in New Milford, Conn.

He had successful careers with the U.S. Navy contractors at Andros Island, the Bahamas, in radar and underwater testing missiles and his "retirement" job as telecommunications engineer with the Virginia State Police for 17 years.

The family will receive friends 11 to 12 noon Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Dr., N. Chesterfield, Va. A Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 12 noon, with entombment in the church columbarium immediately afterwards. The Family Will Receive Friends Church of the Epiphany 11000 Smoketree Drive Richmond VA 23236 A Mass of the Resurrection Church of the Epiphany 11000 Smoketree Drive Richmond VA 23236 Church of the Epiphany 11000 Smoketree Drive Richmond VA 23236 1599 Clifton Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30329 Founded in 1913, the (ACS) consists of more than two million volunteers and staff collaborating with nearly 18 million cancer survivors, their families and supporting donors united nationwide to conquer cancer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , or Canterbury School, New Milford, Conn.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.