Norma was born on July 28, 1936 and passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Norma was a resident of Hendersonville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5 pm until the Celebration of Life Service at 7 pm at Austin & Bell Hendersonville with Ronnie Page officiating. JUL 18. 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com JUL 18. 7:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Service begins.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Louisiana Hayride.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 16, 2019