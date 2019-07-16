Home

Oakey's Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Avenue, SW
Roanoke, VA 24016
(540) 982-2100
For more information about
Norma McCormick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Austin & Bell Funeral Home
104 Sanders Ferry Rd.
Hendersonville, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Austin & Bell Funeral Home
104 Sanders Ferry Rd.
Hendersonville, TN
View Map
Norma Jean McCormick Obituary
Norma was born on July 28, 1936 and passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Norma was a resident of Hendersonville, Tennessee at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5 pm until the Celebration of Life Service at 7 pm at Austin & Bell Hendersonville with Ronnie Page officiating. JUL 18. 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com JUL 18. 7:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Service begins.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Louisiana Hayride.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 16, 2019
