|
|
Norman passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Norman was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
His family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, followed by interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Mount Calvary Cemetery 1400 Randolph Street Richmond VA 23220.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 1, 2019