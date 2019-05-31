Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Norman Profitt Obituary
Norman passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Norman was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

His family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, followed by interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 31, 2019
