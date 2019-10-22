|
Ocie passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte.10). Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Clover Hill Assembly of God.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Clover Hill Assembly of God.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on Oct. 22, 2019