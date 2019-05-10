Home

Odell S. Dalton Obituary
Odell passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Odell was a resident of Amelia, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, May 12, 2019, followed by a funeral service in Arbor Baptist Church, 13701 Butlers Road, Amelia, VA 23002. Interment will follow with military honors in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Amelia Emergency Squad, 8930 Otterburn Road, Amelia, VA 23002 or to the James River Hospice, 9100 Arboretum Parkway, Suite 290, Richmond, VA 23236, which the family wishes to thank for their special care.
Published on May 10, 2019
