Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Ola Mae Harrell


07/24/1926 - 03/06/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ola Mae Harrell Obituary
Ola was born on July 24, 1926 and passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Ola was a resident of Clarksville, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be held at Calvary Bible Church, 5245 Hwy 41A, Joelton, Tennessee, 37080, Saturday, March 9th, at 10:30 AM with her son, Dr. David Harrell officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM, in the Murray Memorial Gardens in Murray, Kentucky. The family will receive friends at the church, Friday, March 8th, from 5:00-7:00 PM and again on Saturday, March 9th, from 9:30 AM until the hour of service at 10:30 AM. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Church at 5245 Hwy 41A in Joelton, Tennessee.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 7, 2019
