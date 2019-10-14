Home

Olive Elizabeth Edwards King


09/26/1920 - 10/09/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Olive Elizabeth Edwards King Obituary
Olive was born on September 26, 1920 and passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

Ollie attended first grade in a one-room school at Welcome.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 15, at Shiloh Baptist Church in King George with Pastor Randy Allensworth officiating. Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Burial will be alongside James in Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Ollie's memory may be made to The Shiloh Baptist Church Ramp Fund, 13457 Kings Highway, King George, VA 22485.
Published in Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel on Oct. 14, 2019
