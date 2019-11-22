Home

Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
804-404-8234
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
Purcellville, VA
Olive Mae Dobson Johnson

Olive Mae Dobson Johnson Obituary
Olive passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

An accomplished musician and graduate of Randolph-Macon Woman's College (class of 1942) and attended the Julliard School of Music, Olive played and taught piano until well into her 90's.

Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Nov. 22, 2019
