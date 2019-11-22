|
|
Olive passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
An accomplished musician and graduate of Randolph-Macon Woman's College (class of 1942) and attended the Julliard School of Music, Olive played and taught piano until well into her 90's.
Memorial service will be held at St. Peters Episcopal Church in Purcellville, Virginia on December 7 th at 11 A.M.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Nov. 22, 2019