Ora passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Ora was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Bliley's- Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April, 1 followed by interment in Riverview Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or please consider memorial contributions to Pine Street Baptist Church, 400 S. Pine St., Richmond, VA 23220.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Mar. 30, 2019