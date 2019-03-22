|
|
Owen was born on November 14, 1938 and passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Owen was a resident of Chapmansboro, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Sunday, March 24, at 2:00 PM with Bro. Danny Demonbreun officiating. Burial will follow at EverRest of Cheatham cemetery with Nathan Simpkins, Austin Simpkins, Cory Balthrop, Jerremy Williams, Eric Walker, and Owen Newman serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Friday, March 22 from 4-8:00PM and Saturday, March 23 from 10-4:00PM and again on Sunday from 12 noon until the hour of service at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Hail and Cotton Scholarship Program, Attn: Kim Davison at 2500 South Main St, Springfield, TN 37172 or they may be sent in care of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 22, 2019