Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA 23139
804-598-3270
Owen Rucker Walker


10/18/1940 - 10/10/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Owen Rucker Walker Obituary
Owen was born on October 18, 1940 and passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

The family will receive friends Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy.(Rt.60), Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Passion Community Church, 4480 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan. Interment at 1 p.m. in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Legion Post 201 Baseball Program, 3602 Branch Lake Ct. Powhatan, Va. 23139.
Published in Bennett & Barden Funeral Home on Oct. 11, 2019
