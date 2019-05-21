|
|
Pablo passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Pablo was a resident of Prince George, Virginia at the time of passing.
Pablo, born in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, joined the US Army at the age of 19 and ... Pablo, born in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, joined the US Army at the age of 19 and fought numerous battles throughout WWII including the beach invasion of Normandy on D-Day.
In lieu of flowers, honoring his love of children, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on May 21, 2019