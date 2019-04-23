Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Pablo Torres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pablo Torres


07/10/1939 - 04/21/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pablo Torres Obituary
Pablo was born on July 10, 1939 and passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Pablo was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Rd. Chester, VA 23831, where a service will be held, 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

Contributions can be made to the Hope Foundation.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now