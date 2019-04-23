|
|
Pablo was born on July 10, 1939 and passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Pablo was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Rd. Chester, VA 23831, where a service will be held, 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
Contributions can be made to the Hope Foundation.
