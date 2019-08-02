Home

Pamela Howell Obituary
Pamela passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A graveside service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Wylliesburg Evangelical Presbyterian Church cemetery, 506 Jackson Vaughan Road, Wylliesburg, Va. 23973. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Wylliesburg Evangelical Presbyterian Church Cemetery 506 Jackson Vaughan Road Wylliesburg VA 23973 Greater Richmond Chapter 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130 Glen Allen, VA 23060 (804) 967-2580 https://www.alz.org/grva Wylliesburg Evangelical Presbyterian Church 506 Jackson Vaughan Road Wylliesburg,, Virginia 23973 (434) 735-8155.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wylliesburg Evangelical Presbyterian Church or Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 2, 2019
