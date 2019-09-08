|
Pamela was born on October 2, 1960 and passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends following the service until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com SEP 12. 11:00 AM (EDT) Chester Chapel 3050 W. Hundred Road Chester, VA, 23831 Hand delivery before Pamela's Visitation following the service SEP 12. 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM (EDT) Chester Chapel 3050 W. Hundred Road Chester, VA, 23831 Hand delivery before Pamela's Visitation following the service begins.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local SPCA, or to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 in memory of Pamela Powers.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 8, 2019