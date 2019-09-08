Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Wilson Powers


10/02/1960 - 09/07/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pamela Wilson Powers Obituary
Pamela was born on October 2, 1960 and passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends following the service until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com SEP 12. 11:00 AM (EDT) Chester Chapel 3050 W. Hundred Road Chester, VA, 23831 Hand delivery before Pamela's Visitation following the service SEP 12. 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM (EDT) Chester Chapel 3050 W. Hundred Road Chester, VA, 23831 Hand delivery before Pamela's Visitation following the service begins.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local SPCA, or to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 in memory of Pamela Powers.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now