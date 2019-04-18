|
Pansy passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Pansy was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, 8493 New Bethesda Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 18, 2019