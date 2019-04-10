|
Patricia was born on June 26, 1939 and passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Patricia was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
Her family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Heart Foundation at www.childrensheartfoundation.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 10, 2019