Patricia Burruss Wentworth


08/17/1949 - 12/08/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Burruss Wentworth Obituary
Patricia was born on August 17, 1949 and passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

A visitation will occur Saturday, December 14th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy.(Rt.60), Graveside services will immediately following at 11:30 a.m. in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. The family will host a luncheon to celebrate Pat's life at the County Seat Restaurant in Powhatan from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the conclusion of the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Bennett & Barden Funeral Home on Dec. 12, 2019
