Home

POWERED BY

Services
MORRISSETT FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
(804) 275-7828
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Elizabeth Morris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Elizabeth Morris Obituary
Patricia passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Patricia was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

Patricia's funeral service will be held at 6 pm on Friday, June 21 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500. Iron Bridge Rd. N. Chesterfield, VA 23234. Inurnment will be held at 10 am on Saturday, June 22 at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd. Chesterfield, VA 23832.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name by the following memorial link www.inmemof.org/patricia-morris Date & Time: Venue: 8042757828 Date & Time: Venue: Photo Gallery Not Available No Videos Choose a Candle Call Now Button.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now