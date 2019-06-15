|
Patricia passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Patricia was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Patricia's funeral service will be held at 6 pm on Friday, June 21 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500. Iron Bridge Rd. N. Chesterfield, VA 23234. Inurnment will be held at 10 am on Saturday, June 22 at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd. Chesterfield, VA 23832.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name by the following memorial link www.inmemof.org/patricia-morris
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on June 15, 2019