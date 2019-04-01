SIBOLD, Patricia Louise, 87, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on March 31, 2019. She was born on September 19, 1931. Patricia earned a degree from George Washington University, and after college, raised six children and worked at the Virginia General Assembly and Reynolds Metals Company. Although she travelled abroad with her parents as a young girl, she called Virginia her home for the majority of her life. One place she lived was Cape Hatteras, N.C. as a young girl during the Depression, and through that experience she instilled a love of the Outer Banks to her children which will endure. She was preceded in death by her parents, LTC (USA) Thomas Alan and Edna Louise Brown; her loving husband of 55 years George Grady Sibold, Jr.; and her lovely daughter Julia Louise Sibold Cummings. She is survived by her five children, George Grady Sibold, III, Stephen Alan Sibold (Edye), Patrick Michael Sibold (Ramona), Susan Elizabeth Sibold and Christopher Bryan Sibold (Catherine); in addition to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her adoration and love for her family was complete and absolute. Loved by her family and many friends, we will always take comfort and happiness in the many fond memories we share about her. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Friday, April 5, 2019 at Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, Va. 23002. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her favorite charity, . Published in Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary