"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
(804) 794-1000
For more information about
Patricia Sibold
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
10300 Pridesville Road
Amelia Court House, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Sibold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Louise Sibold


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Louise Sibold Obituary
SIBOLD, Patricia Louise, 87, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on March 31, 2019. She was born on September 19, 1931. Patricia earned a degree from George Washington University, and after college, raised six children and worked at the Virginia General Assembly and Reynolds Metals Company. Although she travelled abroad with her parents as a young girl, she called Virginia her home for the majority of her life. One place she lived was Cape Hatteras, N.C. as a young girl during the Depression, and through that experience she instilled a love of the Outer Banks to her children which will endure. She was preceded in death by her parents, LTC (USA) Thomas Alan and Edna Louise Brown; her loving husband of 55 years George Grady Sibold, Jr.; and her lovely daughter Julia Louise Sibold Cummings. She is survived by her five children, George Grady Sibold, III, Stephen Alan Sibold (Edye), Patrick Michael Sibold (Ramona), Susan Elizabeth Sibold and Christopher Bryan Sibold (Catherine); in addition to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her adoration and love for her family was complete and absolute. Loved by her family and many friends, we will always take comfort and happiness in the many fond memories we share about her. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Friday, April 5, 2019 at Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, Va. 23002. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her favorite charity, .
Published in Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
Download Now