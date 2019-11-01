Home

Patricia Robinson (Pat) Reid


02/10/1948 - 10/30/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia was born on February 10, 1948 and passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

She attended St. Peter's School in Danbury for elementary and middle school and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, in 1965.

The family will receive friends at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury Conn., on Sunday, November 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 4, at St. Peter Church, Main St., Danbury, Conn., with interment in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury, following the Mass. A memorial Mass celebrating Pat's life will be held November 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Richmond, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, Richmond, Va. or Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 1, 2019
