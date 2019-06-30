|
|
Patricia was born on August 17, 1939 and passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Patricia was a resident of Enon, Virginia at the time of passing.
She graduated from Prince George High School in 1958 and had the honor of marching in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at New Apostolic Church in Hopewell, VA. The family will receive friends an hour before the service. Burial will take place in Bethlehem Congregational Church Cemetery in Disputanta, VA.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on June 30, 2019