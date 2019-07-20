Home

Patricia Stoots Obituary
Patricia passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Patricia was a resident of Moseley, Virginia at the time of passing.

Born in Portsmouth and raised in Richmond, Mrs. Stoots was a graduate of John Marshall High School and enjoyed a long career as an operator with AT&T.

The family will receive friends between 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Bliley's Funeral Home, 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224. The family will receive friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Richmond Animal League 11401 International Drive N Chesterfield, VA 23236 (804) 379-0046 http://www.ral.org.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Richmond Animal League, www.ral.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 20, 2019
