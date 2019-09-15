|
Patricia passed away in September 2019.
The family will receive friends Sunday, 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Service of Celebration will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, at Shady Grove U.M.C., 4825 Pouncey Tract Rd. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Pat's favorite charity, the Shady Grove U.M.C. Youth Scholarship fund.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Sept. 15, 2019