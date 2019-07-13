Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Howle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Walthall Howle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Walthall Howle Obituary
Patricia passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Patricia was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with a memorial service beginning at 4 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2924 Brook Road, Richmond, VA 23220.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now