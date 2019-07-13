|
Patricia passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Patricia was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with a memorial service beginning at 4 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2924 Brook Road, Richmond, VA 23220.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 13, 2019