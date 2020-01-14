Obituary



YEAGER, Patricia "Patty" Ochman, 57, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord on January 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Charles (Chip), 4 beautiful daughters Caroline, Kristen, Julia, and Jennifer; father, John Ochman; siblings, Sandy Talliard, John Ochman (Chris), Sue Frank (Bill), Debbie Liang (Jack), and Karen Ochman; along with many special in-laws, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Ochman; brother, Jim Ochman; and brother-in-law, Dave Talliard. Patty was born and raised in Plymouth, Michigan and attended Michigan State University, where she received her BS in Hotel Management and developed a fierce devotion to her beloved Spartans. With her love of people and propensity to plan and execute, Patty rose in her career, ultimately serving as the Director of Sales at Hyatt Richmond. She resigned her position when she took on the more coveted role of full-time mother. Later she returned, serving as a Senior Sales Manager at Virginia Crossings Hotel and Conference Center. Patty reveled in connecting people, creating memories with her multitude of friends and family, and constantly giving her time and talents to others. She loved running, especially with friends, completing the Richmond Marathon in 2014 and 2015 alongside her daughter Caroline. Patty's deep faith was the beacon that guided her life. She was extremely active at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer. Among her vast volunteer work there, she founded the Stamping Angels ministry, creating and sending hand-made cards to those going through difficulties. Always looking for new ways to connect with others, Patty and her dear friend, Renee Reisenweaver, turned their love of family, friends and pierogi making into the side business "Traditions", tithing a portion of sales back to serve others. Patty left an indelible mark with her infectious spirit, deep love for her family and friends, and unwavering faith. She was loved and cherished by many. The family will receive friends from 4 – 7 pm, Friday, January 17, 2020, at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, VA 23116 followed by a Wake Service and Rosary Service at 7 pm. A Memorial Mass will also be held at 10 am, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Church of the Redeemer. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Patty Yeager Scholarship Fund benefitting the youth at the Church of the Redeemer.







