Patrick was born on March 14, 1932 and passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Patrick was a resident of Bon Air, Virginia at the time of passing.
Patrick attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, left school to work and then joined the U.S. Navy.
The family will receive friends 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wildlife Foundation of Virginia, vawildlife.org or P.O. Box 62, Norge, Va. 23127.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 7, 2019