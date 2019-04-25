|
|
Patrick passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.
Patrick was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Patrick was an Army-trained draftsman and mechanical designer, spending a large portion of his career working in Richmond, Virginia, until he retired in 2004.
Mass of Christian Burial St. Mary Catholic Church 9505 Gayton Road Richmond VA 23229 Bon Secours Community Hospice House 1133 Old Bon Air Rd Richmond, Virginia 23235 (804) 309-3660 https://www.bsvaf.org/makeagift.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the exceptional caregivers at the Bon Secours Community Hospice House (https://www.bsvaf.org/makeagift) or St. Mary Catholic Church (https://giving.parishsoft.com/app/Giving/ncs-2961).
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 25, 2019