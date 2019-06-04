|
Patrick was born on January 25, 1988 and passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Patrick was a resident of White House, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 7pm in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House. Visitation is planned for Thursday, June 6, 2019 1-7PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested in c/o Regions Bank for a scholarship fund for Layla & Liesl Dirks.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 4, 2019