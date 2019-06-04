Home

Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House - White House
533 Hwy 76E
White House, TN 37188
615-672-5000
Patrick Lee (Beef) Baumann


01/25/1988 - 06/02/2019
Patrick Lee (Beef) Baumann Obituary
Patrick was born on January 25, 1988 and passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Patrick was a resident of White House, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 7pm in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House. Visitation is planned for Thursday, June 6, 2019 1-7PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested in c/o Regions Bank for a scholarship fund for Layla & Liesl Dirks.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 4, 2019
