Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick O'Hare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Michael O'Hare


07/21/1961 - 05/31/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick Michael O'Hare Obituary
Patrick was born on July 21, 1961 and passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Patrick was a resident of Disputanta, Virginia at the time of passing.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Beacon Hill Church, 401 N. Main St., Hopewell, VA 23860. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. one hour prior JUN 4. 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Beacon Theatre 401 N. Main Street Hopewell, VA, 23860 JUN 4. 1:00 PM Beacon Theatre 401 N. Main Street Hopewell, VA, 23860.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.