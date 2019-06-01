|
|
Patrick was born on July 21, 1961 and passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.
Patrick was a resident of Disputanta, Virginia at the time of passing.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Beacon Hill Church, 401 N. Main St., Hopewell, VA 23860. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. one hour prior JUN 4. 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Beacon Theatre 401 N. Main Street Hopewell, VA, 23860 JUN 4. 1:00 PM Beacon Theatre 401 N. Main Street Hopewell, VA, 23860.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on June 1, 2019