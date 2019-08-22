|
Patsie was born on September 21, 1933 and passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Soon after graduating from Johnston-Willis Nursing School, she married Bob, the love of her life and husband for 61 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Saturday, August 24, at 1:30 p.m. followed by burial in Westhampton Memorial Park. Reception at the church will immediately follow the interment. Mass of Christian Burial St. Mary's Catholic Church 9505 Gayton Rd. Richmond VA 23229 Followed By Burial Westhampton Memorial Park 10000 Patterson Avenue Richmond VA 23233 Reception Will Immediately Follow the Interment St. Mary's Catholic Church 9505 Gayton Rd. Richmond VA 23229 Little Sisters of The Poor 1503 Michaels Road Richmond, VA US 23229 804-288-6245 www.littlesistersofthepoor.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 22, 2019