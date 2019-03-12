|
Paul passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Paul was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Paul received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, serving in the 3rd Armored Division and earning several commendations.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Broadus Memorial Baptist Church, 5351 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to MCEF Senior Rides, P.O. Box 604, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or your local non-kill animal shelter.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Mar. 12, 2019