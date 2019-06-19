|
|
Rev. Dannenfeldt passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Rev. Dannenfeldt was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church at 2315 North Parham Road. Interment will be private. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Trinity Lutheran Church 2315 N Parham Rd Richmond VA 23229 Trinity Lutheran Church Adult Christian Education Fund 2315 N Parham Rd Henrico , Virginia 23229 (804) 270-4626 [email protected] https://www.tlcrva.org/giving.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Adult Christian Education Fund, 2315 North Parham Road, Henrico, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 19, 2019