MENDE, Paul Donald "Don"; 80, of Mechanicsville, VA went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Virginia Tucker Mende. Don is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Joyce Atkinson Mende; 2 loving daughters, Kim Mende Ellett (Scott) and Michelle Mende; 2 beloved granddaughters, Brittney and Jordan Ellett; 2 sisters, Betty Dreese of Bakersfield, CA and Kathleen Stamps (David) of Tyrone, GA. Don was a life-long member of Gethsemane Church of Christ. He proudly owned and operated Mende's Small Engine Repair for 50 years. During that time, he repaired lawnmowers and small engines for those far and wide and was known throughout the community for his mechanical skills. He was an avid fisherman and loved the Eastern Shore. Don also loved anything to do with wood, but his greatest love was for his family. The family will receive friends, Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 pm, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A funeral service will be held, 11 am, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Gethsemane Church of Christ, 5146 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 with interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the church. Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on May 7, 2019