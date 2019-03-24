|
|
Paul was born on March 31, 1946 and passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Paul was a resident of Gallatin, Tennessee at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4 until 8pm with Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, March 26 at 1pm at Austin & Bell Hendersonville with Gene Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood cemetery. MAR 25. 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com Hand delivery before Paul's MAR 26. 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com Hand delivery before Paul's MAR 26. 1:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com Hand delivery before Paul's Celebration of Life Service begins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 24, 2019