Obituary



COOKE, Paul Matthew; 93, of N. Chesterfield, VA went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ella Cooke; siblings, John Cooke, Agnes Myers, Elizabeth Cobb, Ruby Regensburg, and Rachel Cooke; and his first wife, Daisy Cooke. Paul is survived by his devoted wife Lillie Cooke; children, Dianne Smart, Mike Cooke (Jane), Beverly Young (Billy), Duane Cooke (Kimberly); seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; his brother, David Cooke; sisters, Mildred Palmer and Ruth Carneal; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Paul was a WWII Army Aircorp veteran. He retired after 35 years of service from the Norfolk and Southern Railway as a Conductor. He was an avid race fan, a devout Christian and a member of Faith Bible Assembly. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2 – 4 pm, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy. Mechanicsville, VA 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm. A graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, VA 23238.







